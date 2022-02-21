Arijit Singh's sister lent her voice to Bengali song for '#Homecoming'

Mumbai, Feb 21 Popular singer Arijit Singh's sister Amrita Singh, who made her Bollywood debut as a singer last year with the Netflix film 'Pagglait', has lent her vocal prowess for a Bengali song for the recently released youth drama '#Homecoming'.

'Bengalu Toppa' is a semi-classical form of Bengali song originating from the folk songs of camel riders back in the day. The song, titled 'Bhalobhashibe Bole' has been composed by Dev Arijit, popular for his work in films like 'Love Aaj Kal Porshu' and 'Mukkabaaz'.

On getting this new break, Amrita had this to say, "To get into this song it took me to do some research about Nidhu babu and his songs. It was experimental work because I never tried out toppa before. I can feel the essence of it because I heard it from maa when I was a kid. When Soumyajitda called and asked to find a Toppa, it sounded so exciting to me.

"I had gone through lots of beautiful songs during that time. Loved to work with a beautiful musician Dev Arijit, he has recreated the new rendition to dedicate the innovator Ramnidhi Gupta. Being a part of this film feels so good and I'm thankful to everyone for this journey."

Directed by Soumyajit Majumdar, '#Homecoming' is a youth based college drama starring Sayani Gupta, Tushar Pandey, Hussain Dalal, Plabita Borthakur and Soham Majumdar.

