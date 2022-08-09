Arijit's song 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi' is about unrequited love

Mumbai, Aug 9 Singer Arijit Singh has lent his vocal prowess for the track 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi' from 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which talks about unrequited love.

The song has been sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The video completes the audio in every sense as it showcases the bittersweet moments of the unrequited love that Rupa and Laal have for each other.

Taking to social media, Aamir Khan Productions shared a poster as they announced the song.

In the caption, the makers jotted down "Reminisce the bitter-sweet moments of unrequited love with the magical voice of Arijit Singh in #PhirNaAisiRaatAayegi, song video out now".

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of 'Forrest Gump'.

The film will be released on August 11.

