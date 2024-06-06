Arjan Bajwa Celebrates Childhood Friend Chirag Paswan’s Grand Win in Lok Sabha Election 2024

In a heartwarming moment, Arjan Bajwa took to social media to celebrate his childhood friend Chirag Paswan’s triumphant victory in the 2024 elections. Chirag, who has been re-elected for the third consecutive time since 2014, achieved an incredible feat by winning all five of his party’s seats from Bihar. Arjan and Chirag share a deep-rooted bond, having been friends since childhood. Their enduring friendship has only grown stronger over the years, adding a special significance to this celebration.

A super excited Arjan expressed his joy on social media, stating, “I’M SUPER HAPPY FOR MY BROTHER. He has made us all super proud as a family and deserves every bit of this success. The last three years were very tough, but he worked extremely hard and won against all odds with flying colors!” Arjan’s heartfelt message highlights the challenges Chirag faced and his unwavering determination, making this victory a truly special moment for their family and friends.