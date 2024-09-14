Arjun Bijlani gives a glimpse of his delightful family trip

Mumbai, Sep 14, Actor Arjun Bijlani has shared pictures from his recent Lonavala trip with his wife and son on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun, who has 8.3 million followers on the photo-sharing platform posted some lovely pictures with his better half Neha Swami, his adorable boy Ayaan Bijlani and his friends.

In the first picture, Arjun poses with his son Ayaan and other kids as they enjoy the bathtub. Ayaan was seen smiling while showing off his biceps.

In another picture, both Arjun and Ayaan can be seen showing off their biceps together while Arjun is making a pout, Ayaan can be seen laughing and smiling with immense joy.

In other pictures, Arjun was seen enjoying the scenic beauty of Lonavala in a tee-shirt and joggers with his cool-shades and hat. In the next one, Arjun’s wife Neha was seen smiling for the camera along with her friends on their short excursion, while Arjun was looking towards the other side.

Arjun also shared some candid pictures of himself with his son Ayaan and wife Neha as they enjoyed their amazing short trip. In the last picture, Arjun posted another candid photo of himself in his black-color cap while giving the view of the play area.

The pictures of Arjun can easily make you fall in love with the amazing beauty of Lonavala and most importantly a sense of how one can take time off from his hectic schedule for a while and make it one of the most memorable days with their families and friends.

Arjun also posted a caption that read: “Time is limited. Spending time is an art!!!!’.

Arjun began his career in 2004 with the youth-based series titled ‘Kartika’ opposite actor Jennifer Winget. He is popularly known for his commendable performances in ‘Left Right Left’, ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’, ‘Mohey Rang De’ and ‘Naagin’.

Arjun was also featured in a cameo appearance in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ helmed by Karan Johar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor