Arjun Bijlani: I have enjoyed every moment hosting 'India's Got Talent'

Mumbai, April 14 As the talent-based reality show 'India's Got Talent' is going to have its grand finale on April 17, popular actor and host Arjun Bijlani gets nostalgic about his journey so far on the show.

Said the host: "I have enjoyed every moment hosting a prestigious show like 'India's Got Talent'. While I believe that reality shows come with their own set of challenges, there must be a certain class and style that one needs to bring to the responsibility."

"I hope my fans and viewers enjoyed my role as a host on the show as much as I enjoyed hosting it. This show truly defines 'Gazab Desh ka Ajab Talent' and I am looking forward to the Grand Finale that is all set to premiere this Sunday! So be sure to tune in and watch our diversified finalists perform one last time," he added.

The show is judged by theatre, film and television personality Kirron Kher, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah, and lyricist, poet and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir.

'India's Got Talent' will have its Grand Finale on April 17 on Sony Entertainment Television.

