Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Sharma visits Kashi Vishwanath temple to seek blessings for their new show, 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : Actors Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma recently visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. They took blessings for their new show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti'.

Talking about her experience in Varanasi, Nikki said, "I was really excited to shoot in Varanasi, as visiting this city has always been my dream. I was planning to visit Varanasi this month and when I bagged the show, I just thought that it was meant to be."

The 'Brahmarakshas 2' actor further shared her experience of visiting the temple and said, "Though we were occupied with the shoot schedules, I managed to take out some time to visit Kashi Vishwanath as it has always been on my bucket list. I am a true believer of lord Shiva and the fact that I got to take his blessing to commence the journey of Shakti makes me feel blessed, it's like God is fulfilling my dreams."

Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the show will depict the love story and modern-day interpretation of the Shiv-Shakti dynamic.

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti' is all set to premiere soon on Zee TV.

