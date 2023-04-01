Arjun celebrates 7 years of 'Ki & Ka', posts pic with Kareena

Mumbai, April 1 As their film 'Ki & Ka' clocked seven years in the Hindi film industry on Saturday, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan to celebrate the moment.

Arjun took to Twitter, where he shared a picture posing with Kareena from Amrita Arora's birthday. In the image, the two actors are seen dressed in black as they posed for the camera.

"Jab KI met KA AGAIN! #KareenaKapoorKhan #7YearsOfKiAndKa #RBalki @ErosNow," Arjun captioned the image.

Released in 2016, 'Ki & Ka' is directed by R. Balki. The film revolves around Kia, an ambitious woman, who marries Kabir, a man who prefers the role of a house husband. They enjoy their unconventional relationship until challenges including ego clashes and jealousy set in.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor