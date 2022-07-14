Arjun-Kanika's 'Roohaniyat Chapter 2' is a pill for love & romance

Mumbai, July 14 The makers of the upcoming series 'Roohaniyat Chapter 2', which stars Arjun Bijlani and Kanika Mann, have dropped the trailer on Thursday. It talks about everything related to love, romance and a forever.

Commenting on the release, Arjun says: "With all the love that we received from the audiences during the first chapter, we are thrilled to showcase the second chapter. This time, they will see different dynamics in Saveer and Prisha's relationship. We look forward to the audience's reaction to the trailer, and I hope they also love this Chapter like the first."

Directed by Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla, the series also features Aman Verma and Smita Bansal. Starting July 22, the 14-episodic series, three episodes of the premium long format will be released every Friday on MX Player.

Kanika adds: "It's such a good feeling that our fans are liking our work and that Roohaniyat chapter 2 is going to release soon. Prisha is a bubbly girl who believes in soulmates and true relationships. The second chapter will witness more twists and turns in Saveer-Prisha's life. I hope the audiences enjoy this chapter too and figure out if forever love is a lie or not."

The captivating trailer of Chapter 2 captures the intriguing theme of the show - "Is Forever Love A Lie". In this chapter, Prisha will be seen confessing her feelings for Saveer as he reciprocates. The series also tells us how these dynamic characters, Saveer and Prisha, are perfectly opposite.

While Saveer is a dark yet charismatic entrepreneur who has had a tragic past, Prisha is an unpredictable naive girl who believes in the concept of true love and soulmates.

The romantic drama revolves around a mystery woman. It also stars Yuvika Chaudhary, Palak Purswani, Harshit Sindhwani, Geetika Mehandru, Arushi Handa and Shaan Grover.

