Arjun Kanungo, Shirley Setia's new album ‘Industry 2’ out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 : Pop star Arjun Kanungo has returned with his second album titled 'Industry 2', following the success of his debut album 'Industry 2'.

Arjun took to Instagram to share the update. He wrote, “INDUSTRY2 is here. Check it out on your favourite platform.”

The album is multi-genre written by Kanungo himself. Arjun has collaborated with well-known Japanese artists as well as Indian artists Zaeden and Shirley Setia on 'Industry 2'.

After a long wait, the singer-songwriter finally released eight songs from his album 'Industry 2' on August 3 'India to Japan,' 'Kismat,' 'Danger,' 'Kehno Ko Kya Raha,' and more.

Two of the album with ten tracks have yet to be announced, but they are rumoured to be major collaborations with Indian and international artists.

Talking about the album, Arjun Kanungo said, “I've spent a year writing, planning and executing this album. I am confident that people will see the creative vision behind this album and that this is not just another music offering but a genuine attempt to capture the modern 21st-century Indian sound within a global context. My goal as an artist has always been to push the boundaries of what I am capable of. I will continue to strive to become a more complete artist with every song. I feel this is a big step for me in that direction. The hype the album has already created is amazing and I hope it becomes something that inspires other artists to seek a more global platform.”

Earlier, Shirley also expressed her enthusiasm for the new album, saying, "Working on 'Industry 2' with Arjun has been an incredible journey for me." We've created something very special, but it's taken us hours of hard work in an entirely new country to provide our fans with the most authentic experience possible. Shooting in Tokyo with the most wonderful and hardworking crew had to be the highlight of making this album for me. I can't wait for everyone to hear 'Industry 2' because it's unlike anything I've done before!"

'Industry 2' is written, sung, and produced by Arjun Kanungo himself through his label One Mind Music.

