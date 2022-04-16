Arjun Kanungo's debut album, 'Industry' to explore love, ambition and self-discovery

Mumbai, April 16 Singer-composer-actor Arjun Kanungo has announced his debut album 'Industry', which will see him venturing into experimental and intense soundscapes. Part 1 of the showcase will feature a 7-piece presentation and a mix of reverential, socially-inspired soul, heady alt R&B and pop and vulnerable, gospel-tinged ballads.

The album features different collaborators of the likes of budding Indian producer-songwriter Yash Vaid, UK based producer/mixer/songwriter Martin Hollis and Kanungo's in-house producers Nemo and Vole.

Commenting on the occasion, Arjun shared, "The idea of 'Industry' emerged during the pandemic. I set out on this journey of self-discovery and began to re-evaluate my journey in the music industry. I felt it was time to put myself artistically forward in a way I hadn't done before and began work on the album. I wanted it to be raw, real but hyperbolic in its vibe."

Talking about the journey and inception of the album, he further said, "It took me about 9 months to write the 12 songs and for the last 2 months we've been working on concepts for the music video. With this showcase I want to present something compelling to my audiences without it seeming like it's forced. I feel like this is an album my audiences will relate to viscerally and not factually."

"'Industry' is my personal interpretation of my evolution as an artist. My music is all about nuanced storytelling. I've tried to reveal the more personal parts of me that you don't often get to see. It would be a wasted opportunity to not express all that I am as an artist and as individual. This is probably one of the first times I'll get to be vulnerable and express myself candidly", he added.

The accompanying music videos for each of the tracks, directed by Dhruv Kanungo, have been shot across India and the United States , and stars actress Carla Dennis and social media personality Sana Sultan.

The album, laced with anthemic pop-soul melodies, explores themes of love, ambition and self-discovery, and is set to release on Kanungo's label One Mind Music, Believe Digital and Qyuki Media and across all major streaming platforms in June 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor