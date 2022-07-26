Arjun Kanungo's latest track 'Rangrez' is about boundless passion of unconditional love

Mumbai, July 26 Singing heartthrob Arjun Kanungo is set to take you on an emotional journey with his latest single 'Rangrez', which features Aisha Sharma.

Shot across beautiful beachside locales in Southern India, the video has an intriguing storyline that holds your attention right from the moment the duo hits the road for the wedding venue, till the moment Arjun says, "I do".

Sharing his feelings about the song, Arjun said, "The song is very close to my heart, as it has the boundless passion of unconditional love. Shakeel's lyrics take you on a soulful journey. The song transports you to a place of love & precious memories with your loved ones."

He added: "It's always a pleasure working with Sony Music India and VLOOP Music, and it was a highly satisfying feeling when I heard the melody of the song. On-screen, it has been a great experience shooting with a dedicated co-actor such as Aisha, and she looks lovely in the video. The song is all yours, please show it some love!"

Commenting on her experience in the music video, Aisha said: "It was so exciting to be styled as a bride for the screen. This isn't a song of a couple, but a song for those unresolved feelings that exist between friends often. It's a song for all the romantics and friends."

"Personally, I feel Arjun has sung the song so beautifully and done full justice to it. I'm sure that Rangrez will touch millions of hearts worldwide."

