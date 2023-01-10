Arjun Kapoor comes out in support of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan ahead of trailer release

Actor Arjun Kapoor has reacted to the controversy that the upcoming film Pathaan has been facing since the release of Besharam Rang, the first song of the film. In a new interview, Arjun revealed if these controversies bother him as he too works in the Hindi film industry. The actor said that one shouldn't give 'undue importance to things that create unnecessary banter and chatter.

In an interview with India Today, Arjun said, “I think the fact that we are discussing it will give undue advantage to it at this point. We have to trust our censor board and the central government as they operate together. I think everybody has a right to an opinion in a democracy, but we as artistes have to do what the film demands and have to stick to that authenticity. I don’t think we need to get caught up in a question that gives undue importance to things that create unnecessary banter and chatter.” For the unversed, a certain section of the public has opposed actor Deepika Padukone’s bikini-clad look in the song “Besharam Rang”. Protests against the song took place in different parts of the country. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is set to release on January 25, over four years after his last film, Zero.