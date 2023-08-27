Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Enjoy Romantic Lunch Date Amid Break-Up Rumours

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been in a relationship for a few years now. The couple made their romance official in 2019 and since then have been spotted making public appearances together. Neither of them shy away from social media PDA as they keep posting pictures and videos of each other. Recently, reports emerged that Arjun and Malaika had split up but now they seem to have busted all the rumors of their break up as they were spotted on a romantic lunch date in the city.

The two were spotted walking out of a restaurant in Mumbai looking all stylish. Their Sunday outing comes amidst rumors that the two have broken up and ended their relationship after five years of dating each other. As per Reddit, Malaika also unfollowed a few family members of Arjun Kapoor, including his sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and the actor's father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

Malaika Arora donned an all-white look as she looked pristine in a schiffli white shirt which she paired with lacy white shorts and matching shorts. She also carried a luxury handbag and rounded off her look with black sunnies. The B-Town fashionista looked cure in her white ensemble. While the adorable-looking couple did not pose for the shutterbugs, Arjun was seen smiling and interacting with paps before he left the venue.Speculations about the break-up between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora first surfaced on the internet after the 'Panipat' actor took on a solo trip and shared a photo with a witty caption. Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They tied the knot in 1998 and announced their separation in 2016. They were granted a divorce in May 2017. They co-parent a son, Arhaan Khan.