Arjun Kapoor marks release anniversary 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' as film turns 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 : As the 2021 film 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' completes two years today, actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated this occasion with a special post.

Taking to Instagram story, Arjun dropped a poster of the film to mark this occasion.

In SAPF, Arjun played the role of a brooding, corrupt police inspector Pinky Dahiya and charmed one and all with his acting skills.

Produced, written, and directed by Dibakar, the movie also stars Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Raghuvir Yadav, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' follows the story of two completely different individuals, Pinkesh Dahiya and Sandeep Kaur (Arjun and Parineeti), whose lives suddenly intertwine. Ironically this pair of chalk and cheese are united by their mistrust, suspicion and hatred for one another. The suspense-drama explores the polarities of the two worlds.

Recently, Arjun took to Insta and shared his fanboy moment as he met the former player and professional football manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink recently. In the first short video posted by Arjun, the actor is seen shaking hands with the manager. In the caption, Arjun wrote, "Finally meeting the legend! The reason why I started watching the sport @chelseafc." In the second frame, Arjun and Jimmy shared a good laugh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

