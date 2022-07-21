Arjun Kapoor sells Bandra flat for ₹16 crore

Arjun Kapoor has sold his apartment in 81 Aureate building in Bandra West for ₹16 crore. . The 4,364-sq-ft flat is on the 19th floor of the building on KC Marg. The sale document was registered on May 19, and as per a Hindustan Times report, the buyers are named as Shankar Bhoir and Satyen Bhoir, who will also have access to three car parks in the building. Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor signed the sale documents. The stamp duty paid for the registration of the apartment was ₹96 lakh.

However, while he owned the property, this was not the actor’s primary residence. He lives on the seventh floor of Raheja Orchid at JVPD scheme in Juhu.Kapoor’s girlfriend, actress Malaika Arora, also owns a flat in 81 Aureate building.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Arjun and Disha are awaiting the release of their upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is set to hit theatres on the 29th of July. Apart from Arjun and Disha, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria will be seen in key roles in the movie as well. Apart from this, Arjun has Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s Kuttey, and Ajay Bahl’s The LadyKiller in the pipeline. Disha will be seen in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

