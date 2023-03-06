Arjun Kapoor shares adorable wish for "mad child" Jahnvi on birthday, Malaika Arora also showers love

Arjun Kapoor penned down a special message for his sister Jahnvi Kapor on her 26th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a boomerang video featuring himself along with the birthday girl in the vanity van.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpcGtcPooRz/

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Stay mad, stay happy & stay the way you are...Happy birthday to one of the hardest working people I know...Trust me it will all fall into place eventually just enjoy the ride & worry less about everything this year..."

He also shared a picture of Janhvi doing a yoga pose and captioned it, "Happy birthday mad child!!! Keep calm and stay focused."

As soon as the birthday post was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends dropped in their wishes.

Janhvi reacted to his brother's wish with heart emojis.

Arjun's rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora extended the birthday wishes and wrote, "Happy birthday dear @janhvikapoor."

In the early hours of Monday, Janhvi received an adorable birthday wish from her sister Khushi Kapoor.

Sharing the collage, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to my forever partner. I love you the most."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Janhvi, on the other hand, is currently basking in the success of 'Mili', which marked her first professional collaboration with her father.

Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the lead roles. 'Mili', a survivor-thriller film, is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie 'Helen'. Said to be based on true events, the film traces the struggles of Janhvi as Mili, who races against time to stay alive inside a freezer.

In the upcoming months, Janhvi will also be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. The film was earlier supposed to release on April 7, 2023. However, due to the impending VFX and technical requirements, the film's makers decided to push the release date.

"VARUN DHAWAN - JANHVI KAPOOR: 'BAWAAL' SHIFTS AHEAD... #Bawaal - which reunites producer #SajidNadiadwala and director #NiteshTiwari after #Chhichhore - won't release on 7 April 2023... Reason: VFX and technical requirements... Stars #VarunDhawan and #JanhviKapoor," trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently revealed.

Janhvi also has a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor