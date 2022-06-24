Arjun Kapoor shares Malaika Arora's 'excitement' for his birthday celebrations

Actor Arjun Kapoor headed out from Mumbai to celebrate his 37th birthday, reportedly in Paris.

Arjun turns a year older on June 26.

The couple were spotted at the airport on Thursday evening and Arjun also took to his Instagram Stories to post a quirky pic of Malaika.

In the snap, Malaika appeared to be sleepy and wasn't aware of being clicked. She sported in a black and white comfy outfit and tied her hair in a pony with a mask as per COVID-19 guidelines.

Arjun captioned the image, "Loving her excitement".

Malaika re-shared Arjun's Insta Story on her Insta Story, "It's called a power nap" and added laughing emojis.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for a long time and are often seen sharing heartwarming posts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen in Mohit Suri's much anticipated 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Ek Villain' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

The cast wrapped up shooting last year and the film was earlier supposed to release on July 8, however makers earlier this month postponed the date to July 29.

Apart from 'Ek Villain Returns', Arjun will also be seen in Aasman Bhardwaj's Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor