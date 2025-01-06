Arjun Rampal and Arbaaz Khan to Judge “Banglar Sera Tilottama 2025” by Priyanka Ghosh Entertainment

Bollywood superstars Arjun Rampal and Arbaaz Khan are set to bring their star power and expertise to “Banglar Sera Tilottama 2025,” one of India’s most awaited talent showcases. Organized by Priyanka Ghosh Entertainment, the grand finale is scheduled for 10th February 2025 in Kolkata. The event will celebrate emerging talent in beauty, fashion, and personality development, with Rampal and Khan providing invaluable mentorship as special judges. Known for their stellar contributions to Indian cinema, their participation is poised to inspire and guide contestants to achieve their dreams.

“Having Arjun Rampal and Arbaaz Khan on our judging panel signifies our dedication to fostering talent and excellence,” said Priyanka Ghosh, founder of Priyanka Ghosh Entertainment. In addition to the competition, the event will honor outstanding contributions to business and entrepreneurship with exclusive awards. These accolades will recognize visionaries and trailblazers who have made significant impacts in their respective fields, adding another layer of prestige to the program.

The event will also feature skill-building workshops, dazzling performances, and a cultural extravaganza, making it a highlight of the season. “Banglar Sera Tilottama 2025” is more than just a pageant; it’s a platform for empowerment, recognition, and the celebration of individuality.

