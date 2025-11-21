Arjun Rampal Thanks Director Aditya Dhar for Transforming Dhurandhar’s Cast into Unrecognizable Forces On-Screen

Arjun Rampal sets a new benchmark as the villainous Angel of Death in Dhurandhar, and the recently released trailer is just a glimpse of the sheer wrath that will be unleashed on 5th December! Arjun looks deadly and unrecognizable as the spine-chilling ISI Major Iqbal, setting the stage for something entirely unexpected from him. Recently, he thanked director Aditya Dhar for making the cast look as gritty and intense as ever, almost unrecognizable!

“When I heard the film’s narration, it was so ambitious that it needed someone like Jyoti Deshpande and Jio. It couldn’t have been possible without them. I would like to thank everyone who is associated with the film. Especially Aditya Dhar. All thanks to him for transforming everyone into unrecognizable characters on-screen,” he shared.

Dhurunadhar marks the first collaboration between Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan. During the trailer launch event, he recalled an instance of seeing Madhavan shoot for the film’s sequence in Bangkok. “This is my first time working with Maddy. We don’t have any scenes together, but I still remember the first day I saw him in Bangkok. It was raining and Maddy was shooting. I wondered, ‘Who is this actor? His dialogue delivery is so good, and the casting is perfect. ‘And then I realised it was Maddy. He is truly phenomenal in the film,” he said.

Meanwhile, the audiences are loving the grit that Arjun Rampal brings on-screen, and many are even calling him “absolutely maniac” in the trailer. While the trailer is just a peek of Rampal’s range, he is sure to redefine what ‘villain’ means in today’s cinema.

Dhurandhar brings together a stellar ensemble including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and debutant Sara Arjun. Written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, the film is scheduled to release in theatres from 5th December, 2025.