Armaan Malik comes up with new song 'Tera Main Intezaar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 : Singer Armaan Malik has come up with a new track 'Tera Main Intezaar'.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, composed by Amaal Mallik, and with lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa, the song is a heartfelt ballad that explores the pain of longing for a lover's return, capturing the emotions of separation and the desire for reunion.

Excited about the song, Armaan said, "I feel incredibly lucky to be teaming up again with my brother Amaal and writer Kunaal Vermaa on Tera Main Intezaar. We've shared some amazing moments with hits like 'Chale Aana,' 'Jaan Hai Meri,' and 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi,' and this song holds a special place in our hearts. We know our fans have high expectations, and we truly believe they're going to love this one as much as we do!"

Take a look at 'Tera Main Intezaar' song

Earlier this year, in April, Armaan lent his vocals to 'Jeetega Tera Junoon' song from Raveena Tandon-starrer 'Patna Shuklla' . The track is quite motivational and even garnered a warm response from the audience.

Armaan Malik's soothing voice has won the hearts of many, making him a favourite when it comes to romantic melodies. His music transcends borders, and he has an incredible ability to connect with listeners through his soulful and expressive voice.

His musical journey began in 2005 with Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. After that, he studied Indian Classical music for 10 years. He eventually rose to fame with the song 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon', starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta.

