Armaan Malik escapes unhurt at concert after barricade falls

Singer Armaan Malik almost got injured at a concert last night after a barricade fell as he was waving to fans. Luckily, no one got hurt and his security personnel rushed to protect him and reinstate the barricade again. Armaan Malik, who has done voiceover and singing work for Hindi versions of Disney's Aladdin and The Lion King, has been putting India on the global map.

Armaan Malik and Ed Sheeran recently collaborated on a brand new version of the latter’s hit track “2Step.” Malik built anticipation around the release, taking to Twitter to share the news along with the cover art of the song. The song’s vocals have a rap-like flow and sees the singers reflect on hustle culture, the trials of the music industry, creative endeavours, and counting on loved ones for support. While the song came as a surprise announcement for fans, Malik had earlier expressed an interest in working with the Bad Habits singer. “2Steps back down memory lane, 2Steps forward in living my dream. Manifestation is real,” he captioned his Instagram post with a moment from an old interview where he was asked to reveal his international collaboration wish list.

