Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver officially divorced after 10 years

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are now officially divorced. After over 10 years of separation, it was reported by TMZ that the couple the 74-year-old actor and the 66-year-old journalist finalized their divorce on Tuesday, December 28. Reports suggested that a judge in Los Angeles signed off on their official judgement. It has also been reported that the couple will likely split their estimated USD 400 million down the middle. Schwarzenegger and Shriver got married in 1986 and later Maria filed for divorce on July 1, 2011, after Arnold admitted to fathering a child, son Joseph Baena, with their housekeeper. Maria and Arnold share four kids — Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick 28, and Christopher, 24.

Last week, Schwarzenegger donated 25 tiny homes to homeless veterans and their pets in California.

On December 23 Schwarzenegger said he "celebrated Christmas early" by revealing the tiny homes he donated had officially been installed in Los Angeles. Fox 11 reported that Schwarzenegger donated $250,000 to purchase the tiny homes. "It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes," Schwarzenegger, 74, wrote on Twitter.The "Terminator" star continued by thanking Village for Vets for arranging the homes, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough, and advocacy group AMVETS. "I am so ecstatic," Schwarzenegger said in a video with Fox 11 anchor Elex Michaelson. "To me, this is the greatest Christmas gift. It makes me feel good that I can give something back to this country that has given everything to me."He continued: "I had this great success, only because of America … Whatever I tackled, I achieved because of America, so to me it's always great to give something back."



