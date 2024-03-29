Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives Update on Open-Heart Surgery Recovery, Says Will Not Affect Filming ‘FUBAR’ Season 2

Hollywood star and Former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, thanked fans for their support on Friday, March 29, following his pacemaker surgery earlier this month. The action star also assured audiences his recovery would not delay the upcoming second season of Fubar.

“Thank you! I’ve gotten so many kind messages from all over the world, but a lot of people have asked if my pacemaker will cause any problems with FUBAR Season 2,” Schwarzenegger wrote on X, formerly Twitter. He posted a post-heart surgery picture in which it can be seen with his pacemaker depicted as a cartoon ticking bomb atop his chest.

Thank you! I’ve gotten so many kind messages from all over the world, but a lot of people have asked if my pacemaker will cause any problems with FUBAR Season 2. Absolutely not. I will be ready to film in April, and you can only see it if you’re really looking for it. pic.twitter.com/zO6aAwLHC6 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 28, 2024

The update comes after Schwarzenegger revealed on his podcast, informed that he had undergone surgery on Mondy's episode of his Arnold’s Pump Club podcast, he told fans the operation had allowed him to become a little bit more of a machine. Schwarzenegger explained that scar tissue from his last surgery caused an irregular heartbeat and his doctors advised him to get a pacemaker.

Nobody would ever have thought I started the week with a surgery. I want to thank my whole team at the Cleveland Clinic. All of the doctors and nurses took amazing care of me and made the surgery as painless as possible," Schwarzenegger shared on his podcast.

He also reflected on the importance of monitoring his health, especially after his mother's death in 1998, who passed away after not getting the valve replacement surgery she needed.

"I stayed in touch with my medical team and visited in person at least once a year to get a full check-up and see how my heart was doing," Schwarzenegger said. "That’s life with a genetic heart issue. But you won’t hear me complaining."