Arpita Khan on opening a restaurant: Food has always been an expression to us as a family

New Delhi, Dec 12 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s youngest sister Arpita Khan, who tags herself as a “foodie”, has come up with her very own restaurant in Mumbai and said that for generations, she and her family have celebrated through food, and it’s this deep-rooted connection that inspired her to take this passion to the next level.

Talking about opening her own restaurant “Mercii”, Arpita told IANS: “Food has always been an expression to us as a family. Our home has been a place where people are welcomed with warmth, and sharing a meal is the ultimate gesture of love and hospitality.”

“For generations, we’ve celebrated through food, and it’s this deep-rooted connection that inspired me to take this passion to the next level. When Ketul met me for this project , it felt like it was time to expand the family with the boys into a natural extension of our home.”

She revealed that the name Mercii holds a special meaning for her.

“It’s derived from the French word for ‘thank you,’ and for me, gratitude is fundamental. In today’s fast-paced world, where basic kindness and appreciation can sometimes feel forgotten, I wanted Mercii to serve as a reminder of the importance of giving back and saying ‘thank you’—to the people who work with us, those who dine with us, and the universe itself,” said Arpita.

She suggested that the “Potato Mille-Feuille with Périgord truffle” is a must try from the menu and her personal favourites include Rigatoni Arabiata Pasta, the delicious four cheese pizza and Coco Lobster.

Asked if she would describe herself as a foodie?

“Absolutely! I’ve always been someone who finds joy in exploring flavors, ingredients, and the stories behind them. For me, food is not just about taste, but about culture, tradition, and connection.”

Arpita, who is married to actor Aayush Sharma, revealed that her travels have introduced her to diverse cuisines and culinary techniques, which she loves discovering and sharing.

“Whether it’s enjoying a simple home-cooked meal or savoring an elaborate dish, I believe food has the power to create memories and bring people together,” said Arpita.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor