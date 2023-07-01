Arshad Warsi breaks his silence on being replaced by Salman Khan in Bigg Boss and Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2

For his part in the eagerly anticipated second season of Asur 2, which was released after a lengthy wait of almost three years, Arshad Warsi has been earning a lot of praise. The actor has been in the spotlight due to the programme, and he recently opened up in an interview about losing against Salman Khan on Bigg Boss and Akshay Kumar on Jolly LLB 2.

Despite the projects’ success, he didn’t continue with them. Salman Khan took over as the host of Bigg Boss and has been hosting it for over a decade. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was cast as the lawyer in Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 2.

According to Indian Express report, While talking about why Akshay replaced him in Jolly LLB 2, he revealed that he and Akshay are all set to team up in Jolly LLB 3. Arshad said, Now Jolly LLB 3 is in the making and you will see Akshay teaming up with me in the film. This was the original plan I’d feature in the first film, he’ll do the second. The two actors were last seen together in Bachchhan Paandey last year.

Arshad Warsi, then speaking of not returning to Bigg Boss after doing its Season 1, said, As for Bigg Boss, I could not do the next season as I had gone to London for a shoot. But I do believe Salman Khan is the best shot the show could have. No one could have done that job better than Salman. The reality show needs a Dabangg like Salman. He then went on to reveal that he was not happy about Priyadarshan’s Hulchul featuring Akshaye Khanna and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

Arshad began his career in Bollywood as Mahesh Bhatt's assistant director on Kaash (1987). From then, he advanced to choreographing Roop Ki Raani Choron Ka Raja (1993), starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Jackie Shroff.

