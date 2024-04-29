Arshad Warsi in Ajmer for 'Jolly LLB 3' shoot, offers prayers at Dargah

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], April 29 : Actor Arshad Warsi is currently in Ajmer for the shoot of 'Jolly LLB 3'.

Arshad recently took some time off work and offered prayers to Khwaja Garib Nawaz shrine, dedicated to Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.

Akshay Kumar is also a part of the third part. He is expected to arrive in Ajmer on May 1. However, an official announcement regarding the film has not been made yet. Subhash Kapoor is directing the film.

In 2017, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starred in Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Amrita Rao also starred in the first part.

Arshad and Akshay have also reunited for 'Welcome 3'.

On his birthday last year, Akshay shared the film's promo on social media and wrote, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (I have given a gift to you and myself on my birthday today). If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3. Produced by #JyotiDeshpande. Produced by #FirozANadiadwallah. Directed by @khan_ahmedasas @officialjiostudios@baseindustries_group."

The film, which is directed by Ahmed Khan, will be out in theatres on December 20, 2024. Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Sanjay Dutt, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika are also a part of the 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

