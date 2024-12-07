Arshad Warsi-Maria Goretti adorn their picturesque Goan-Portuguese style home with family heirlooms

Mumbai, December 7 Actor Arshad Warsi and his wife and former VJ Maria Goretti, recently gave a glimpse into their stunning Goa home.

A video shared on the Asian Paints YouTube channel features Arshad Warsi taking viewers on a tour of his house, where he shares intricate details of the interiors and aesthetics. Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti own a charming Portuguese-style home in Goa.

The house has been exquisitely designed by Maria herself. However, the most intriguing aspect of the house is the incorporation of cherished family heirlooms into its décor. Talking about one of the wooden cupboards in the blue room Arshad stated “This belongs to Maria’s grandmother. There is another cupboard in another room which belongs to her mother.

Arshad also showcased a few antique cups and saucers, revealing, "These belonged to Maria's grandmother. I think this is a lesson for all young kids to value your parents and grandparents. These are the things you should cherish."

Talking about her home and about their disagreements over home decor Maria shared "I don't think we fight as much in real life about stuff as we have over the homes we've made over the years.” Arshad added, "In a relationship, you have to agree to disagree. You have to fight. That's just the way it is. If I were to agree with everything Maria says, I'd be lying."

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goratti got married in 1999. They celebrated their twenty fifth anniversary in February, 2024. Few weeks before that they formally registered their marriage. Arshad’s love for Goa is well known and he has spoken multiple times about it.

He first visited Goa as a dancer when he was in his teens. Arshad and Maria also own some other properties in Goa.

