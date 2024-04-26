Arti Singh dazzles in red lehenga, ties knot with Dipak Chauhan in fairy-tale ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 : Actor Arti Singh tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Dipak Chauhan on Thursday in Mumbai.

The wedding ceremony took place at Iskcon temple in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family members.

Arti looked breathtakingly stunning in a red lehenga.

Talking about the new bride and groom's outfits, Arti opted for a red-hued heavily embellished lehenga for her big day. She tied up her hair into a bun and accessorized her look with heavy golden-toned jewellery and a red chooda.

On the other hand, Dipak was in a white sherwani.

Arti and Dipak also made their first public appearance as newlyweds. They posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the reception venue.

The newlywed also posed with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah.

Arti also greeted the paps with folded hands and thanked them for being part of her wedding celebrations.

The couple distributed sweets among paps.

Several celebrities including Kapil Sharma, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover and Archana Puran Singh, among others, arrived to bless the couple but it was Govinda's arrival at his niece's wedding that caught the attention.

Fans were uncertain if Govinda would attend Arti's wedding, especially since he missed her pre-wedding ceremonies.

Govinda was all smiles as he made a grand entry in an all-black sherwani to Arti's wedding. He also greeted the paparazzi stationed outside the wedding venue with folded hands.

Reportedly, it's an arranged marriage and the duo met through matchmakers. She has appeared in several TV Shows. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor