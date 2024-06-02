Arti Singh shares glimpse of Krushna Abhishek's birthday bash in latest post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : Actor Arti Singh recently dropped a video to give fans a glimpse of her brother and comedian Krushna Abhishek's birthday bash, which he celebrated last month.

The Bigg Boss 13 fame actress took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a video of the lively pool party celebrating Krushna Abhishek's birthday alongside Kashmera Shah and Dipak Chauhan. However, it was Shehnaaz Gill's reaction to the post that caught our attention.

Along with the pictures, the actress wrote a caption that read, "Laughter love happiness.. fab birthday celebration @kashmera1 @krushna30 @dipakchauhan09."

Soon after the actress dropped the video, Shehnaaz Gill took to the comment section.

Gill, commenting with an evil eye emoji, wrote, "arti."

Arti tied the knot with her longtime partner Dipak Chauhan in April, this year, at the Iskcon temple in Mumbai, with family and close friends in attendance. The wedding was gracefully hosted by Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah.

The guest list included Bollywood actors like Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Govinda, Kapil Sharma, Rashami Desai, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and more.

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek is currently entertaining audiences on The Great Indian Kapil Show with his hilarious performances, never failing to make them laugh.

