Arun Govil calls Adipurush ‘Hollywood ki cartoon’

Veteran actor Arun Govil, known for his portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s classic television adaptation of the Ramayana, has expressed his disapproval of the fundamental changes that he believes have been made to the epic story in director Om Raut’s newly-released film Adipurush. “The audience has given its verdict,” he said in a new interview, and added that he was bothered by the clips that he has seen of the film on social media.

He has called the film ‘Hollywood ki cartoon’ for the modernised version of his own TV show. In an interview with ABP, Arun said that he has not seen the film but had given his suggestions to the Adipurush producers after the teaser release. He said it's inappropriate to compare modernism and mythology in relation with Ramayana. He said he does not support colloquialism in the setting of the Ramayana. Talking about Adipurush, Arun told the news channel, “What was wrong with the depiction we have all known and loved for all these years? What was the need to change things? Perhaps the team doesn’t have proper faith in Lord Rama and Sita, and that is why they made these changes.

Amid such flak, the makers of Adipurush have decided to revamp the dialogues. A a statement issued by T-Series read, "The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large.