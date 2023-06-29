Arunima Sharma opens up about challenges of shooting for 'Jee Karda' during her third trimester

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : 'Jee Karda' writer-director Arunima Sharma recalled shooting for the web series during her third trimester. She opened up about the challenges of continuing the shoot and how she managed to do it.

She shared, "We filmed the majority of the show during my third trimester, spanning 51 days. Interestingly, the entire team of 'Jee Karda' was more concerned about my pregnancy and being cautious around me than I was, which had a humorous yet enjoyable aspect to it. I am immensely pleased that we created a show infused with love, and I am sincerely grateful for the overwhelming audience response."

"The idea for the show originated when we were in our late twenties, envisioning that our lives would be sorted out by the time we turned 30, and I would have already directed my first film. However, reality turned out differently. So, I approached Hussain (Dalal) and Abbas (Dalal) with this concept and pitched them the idea and thus, Jee Karda was conceptualized," added the director.

Directed by Arunima Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Jee Karda is co-written by Hussain Dalal, Arunima Sharma and Abbas Dalal. 'Jee Karda' features Tamannah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka.

It streams on Amazon Prime Video.

