Arvind Kejriwal calls 'Maharani Season 4' must watch show, says it shows "ugly reality" of politics

New Delhi [India], November 16 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has praised the new season of the political drama 'Maharani.' The Huma Qureshi-starrer 'Maharani Season 4' was released on Sony LIV on November 7, and Kejriwal seems to have loved the series.

The former Delhi CM took to his X on Sunday to share his thoughts about the show. In his post, Kejriwal explained how the series depicts what he called the "ugly reality" of politics today. He also added that the team behind the show had shown courage by bringing such issues to the screen.

He wrote, "U must watch Maharani 4 webseries on @SonyLIV. It depicts the ugly reality of today's politics. Kudos to entire team for showing courage."

U must watch Maharani 4 webseries on @SonyLIV. It depicts the ugly reality of today’s politics. Kudos to entire team for showing courage.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 16, 2025

'Maharani 4' follows the journey of Rani Bharti, played by Huma Qureshi, as she enters a tense power battle with the Prime Minister after being forced to resign as the Chief Minister of Bihar. This season moves beyond Bihar and takes the story to the national political stage, showing power games, betrayals, and personal conflicts.

The series is directed by Puneet Prakash and produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd. It is created by Subhash Kapoor. Along with Huma Qureshi, the show also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak.

