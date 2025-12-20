Aryan Khan Bags Best Debutant Director Award for The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, Says 'Just Like My Dad, I Love Them Too' (Watch Video)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has achieved a significant milestone by winning his first award for his directorial debut series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. While accepting the honour, Aryan openly acknowledged that, like his father, he enjoys receiving awards. However, he firmly clarified that this recognition had nothing to do with Shah Rukh Khan. Instead, he chose to dedicate the achievement to his mother, Gauri Khan. The moment marked an emotional and defining step in Aryan’s journey as a filmmaker, highlighting his desire to create an independent identity in the entertainment industry beyond his celebrated family background.

Aryan Khan was conferred with the Best Debutant Director of the Year award at the NDTV Indian of the Year event held in New Delhi on Friday. He attended the prestigious ceremony accompanied by his nani, Savita Chhibber. Several videos capturing his acceptance speech quickly surfaced on social media, drawing widespread attention and appreciation. The young filmmaker appeared composed yet emotional as he addressed the audience, expressing gratitude to those who supported his debut. The presence of his grandmother added a personal touch to the occasion, making the moment even more memorable for his family and fans alike.

“Good evening everyone. Sabse phele main apne cast, crew aur Netflix ko thank you kehna chahtha hun jinhone ek first time director pe itna bharosa kiya aur mere saath itne pyaar, mehnaat aur enthusiasm ke saath kaam kiya. Congratulations to all the winners tonight. (First of all, I would like to thank my cast, crew and Netflix for placing so much faith in a first-time director and for working with me with such love, hard work and enthusiasm),” Aryan said. He added, “Yeh mera phela award hai and I hope mujhe aur bhi bahut sare awards milenge kyunki mere dad ki tarahn mujhe bhi aawards bahut pasand hain. But this award is not for him. This award is for my mom kyunki meri mom mujhse hamesha kehti hain jaldi sona, logun ka mazak nahi udana aur gaali galoch bilkul nahi… aur aaj inhi sab cheezun ke liye mujhe yeh award mila hai.. Thank you for making my mom the happiest woman in the world and I know aaj ghar jaake mujhe thodhi kum dant padegi.”

It translates to, “This is my first award, and I hope I win many more because, just like my dad, I really love awards. But this award is not for him. This award is for my mom, because she always tells me to sleep early, not to make fun of people, and absolutely no abusive language… and today, I received this award for all those very things. Thank you for making my mom the happiest woman in the world, and I know that when I go home today, I’ll be scolded a little less.” Aryan’s nani was visibly emotional during his speech. Aryan made his directorial debut on September 18 with Netflix’s satirical series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. The show, featuring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba and Bobby Deol, explores Bollywood’s power dynamics and outsider struggles. It was recently named IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Series of 2025.