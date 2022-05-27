Aryan Khan gets clean chit in Mumbai cruise drugs case due to lack of evidence

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh’s son, Aryan Khan, has been given a clean chit by the anti-drugs agency’s special team in the drugs-on-cruise case. He was arrested last year amid a probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha. He had walked out of the jail on October 30, about four weeks later. The arrests were made after a raid on the Cordelia cruise off the Mumbai coast.Aryan Khan and his father Shah Rukh Khan are both relieved, said Mukul Rohatgi."I am very relieved and so must be my clients, including Shah Rukh Khan. Ultimately, truth has prevailed," he told NDTV.

"There was no material to charge this young man or arrest him. No drugs were found on him. I am happy that the NCB acted professionally in admitting their mistake," added the lawyer. Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 after a drugs raid on a cruise by the anti-drugs agency. Soon after he was taken away by the raid team, a selfie taken with him by "independent witness", Kiran Gosavi, went viral. Gosavi was later arrested in a cheating case.Then NCB chief Sameer Wankhede and his team questioned several people in the case. Based on WhatsApp chats, actor Ananya Pandey was also questioned."The anxiety it caused to the accused and his parents...it was a harrowing experience for him and his family," said Mr Rohatgi.Today was the last day for the NCB to submit its chargesheet. They had already been given an extension by the court.

