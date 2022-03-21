Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Jahnavi Mehta aren't 'the future' of KKR but 'the present' says Juhi Chawla

Actress Juhi Chawla and actor Shah Rukh Khan jointly own the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), every time the celebs have seen on screen in auction ceremony, but this time it was a little different, for this year's auction event the star kids make their presence, Juhi's daughter Jahnavi and Shah Rukh Khan's children Aryan and Suhana have given their appearance on the screen. Speaking on the same, Juhi Chawla said their kids are the -' the present' of their team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and 'not just the future'.

“Not just the future, they are the present of the team. It is very funny how there was a time when our kids would be at home and we would be on the screen. Suddenly, it was the other way around because I was home watching my daughter on-screen. It was beautiful. God bless her, Aryan and Suhana. I wish them all the best" the actress said.

In February also Juhi had shared pictures of Jahnavi, Aryan, and Suhana from the event and captioned the post, "Welcome to our KKR players, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana …and our bunch of young owners Aryan, Suhana, and Jahnavi ..!!! Thank you Venky and allllll our KKR staff. Super grateful and super happy."