Aryan Khan Wins His First Best Director Award for the Ba*ds of Bollywood!

Aryan Khan has indeed proved his directorial brilliance with his debut web show The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. Bringing a captivating and engaging story set in the world of Bollywood, he ruled the hearts of the audience and earned immense praise from all across. He further cemented his position by becoming the youngest and the only web-series director featured in the IMDb list. Now, adding yet another achievement to his career, Aryan has won his first Best Director award.

Yes, it's a remarkable triumph for Aryan Khan, who has secured his first Best Director award for The Ba*ds Of Bollywood at the Bollywood Hungama OTT Fest and the India Entertainment Awards. This is truly a significant milestone for the director, as he continues to make a strong impact in the early phase of his career. This victory further speaks volumes about his dedication and hard work in creating such an exceptional web series.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood follows the journey of Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya), an ambitious outsider navigating the ruthless maze of stardom, glitz, and power struggles in Bollywood. Blending sharp satire with gripping drama, the show boldly peels back the curtain on the lesser-known truths of the film industry. The show features surprising cameos by icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and many more, adding an extra dose of star appeal to the series

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is written and directed by Aryan Khan, with Gauri Khan producing under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The series features a stellar ensemble cast including Lakshya Lalwani, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Sahher Bambba, Gautami Kapoor, Rajat Bedi, and more. The much-awaited show premiered on Netflix on September 18, 2025.