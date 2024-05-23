As he prepares for 'Bhaiyya ji' release, Manoj Bajpayee gorges on piping hot samosas in Lucknow

Mumbai, May 23 Acclaimed Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee was seen enjoying some piping hot samosas during his visit to Lucknow.

Manoj took to X and shared a video, where he is seen sitting in his car, talking on the phone, and enjoying the lip-smacking samosas with some tangy chutney.

A crew member comes and asks him what he is having and where, to which he replies: "Samosa. Lucknow Ka."

Manoj shared the video with the caption: “#Lucknow aayiye, muskurayiye, aur samosa khaiye. Aur haan, kal #BhaiyyaJi dekhne theatres zaroor jayiye.”

Manoj is all pepped up for the release of his upcoming film 'Bhaiyya ji', an action drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki.

The film, which talks about a man who stands up for his family and seeks revenge for the wrongs done towards his loved ones, also stars Vipin Sharma and Jatin Goswami.

