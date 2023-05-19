As he preps for 'The Railway Men' release, Babil Khan pens heartfelt post

Mumbai, May 19 Late Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, has penned a heartfelt note on social media, which talks about hope and not being alone. He also shared a string of pictures with his mother Sutapa Sikdar.

Babil wrote: "Stumble. Get up. Fall. Get up. Break. Get up. Sink. Get up. Get back up. I believe in you. I'm waiting for you here. You will never be alone."

On a sentimental note, Babil added: "This world is crazy, man. And a moment of truth, in this monumental cloud of lies, is the scariest feeling. I will hold your hand. I'm talking to you."

Babil Khan made his acting debut with the Netflix film "Qala" in 2022. Now, he is all set to appear in YRF's maiden web series, "The Railway Men", which is set against the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

In the late hours of December 2, 1984, a cloud of deadly methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the American multinational, Union Carbide Corporation, in Bhopal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor