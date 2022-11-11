As Preity Zinta's twins turn one, she shares a heartfelt note of cascading love

Mumbai, Nov 11 Celebrating the first birthday of her twins Gia and Jai, actress Preity Zinta Goodenough has penned an emotional note saying that of all the roles she has played in her life nothing comes close to that of being their mother.

Preity, who welcomed twins via surrogacy with husband Gene Goodenough last year, took to Instagram where she posted two adorable pictures of her babies.

For her daughter Gia, Preity wrote: "I always knew I wanted you... I prayed for you, I wished for you and now you are here and it's been a year. My heart is full and I will be forever be grateful for your precious smiles, your warm hugs and your presence in my life my little Gia. Happy birthday my little doll."

"You are everything I ever hoped for and more. May your life always be full of love and happiness today and always. I love you to the moon and back. As each day goes by my love for you multiples #Happybirthday #oneyearold."

For her son Jai, the 'Veer Zaara' star penned: "Of all the roles I have played in my life nothing comes close to that of being your mom. I'm sure we have know each other for many lives.... In this one, I cannot stop wondering how much love we will share with each other and how much my heart fills up looking at you my little miracle."

"I love you more each day. Happy Birthday meri jaan. May your life be filled with loads of happiness today and always. Here's to many more smiles, cuddles and laughs. Love you to the moon and back. Happy Birthday mera Jai. #1yearold."

The actress married her American partner Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles in 2016. She moved to Los Angeles following the marriage and visits India frequently.

Preity was last seen on screen in 2018 in the film 'Bhaiaji Superhit'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor