Asha Bhosle to Shilpa Shetty, celebs attend Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 : Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, Shilpa Shetty, Jeetendra, ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty and many more visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence for Ganpati darshan.

Shilpa looked gorgeous in a green and pink coloured sari.

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle along with her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle were also spotted. The ace singer opted for a sari for the occasion.

Actor Jeetendra and his son Tusshar Kapoor graced the celebration. While Jeetendra opted for an ethnic outfit, Tusshar chose to wear a shirt and trousers.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were also among the attendees. The 'Dabangg' actress donned a beautiful salwar suit. Her husband Zaheer opted for a floral shirt teamed and white pants. They both happily posed for the media.

Film director Rohit Shetty also arrived for Ganpati darshan. He kept his look simple with a white kurta pyjama with a black coloured Nehru jacket.

R Madhavan was also among the guests who arrived to be part of the celebrations.

Neil Nitin Mukesh also arrived in an embroidered black outfit.

Among the attendees were Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Udit Narayan, Himesh Reshamiyaa, Aayush Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Atlee, Govinda, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra.

Divya Khosla Kumar looked gorgeous in a red-coloured sari as she arrived for the Ganpati darshan.

Sanjay Dutt also made an appearance at the gathering. He wore a white kurta with a black salwar.

Meanwhile, foreign diplomats of various countries took part in Ganesh Aarti at the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Varsha Bungalow, on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Shinde said, "Ambassadors and foreign affairs officials from various countries around the world visited Varsha Residence today to pay their heartfelt respects to Lord Ganesha and participate in the Aarti ceremony."

जगभरातील विविध देशांचे राजदूत आणि परराष्ट्र व्यवहार अधिकाऱ्यांनी आज वर्षा निवासस्थानी येऊन श्री गणेशाचे मनोभावे दर्शन घेत आरती केली. यावेळी खासदार डॉ.श्रीकांत शिंदे, खासदार मिलिंद देवरा, माजी खासदार राहुल शेवाळे आणि राजशिष्टाचार विभागाचे अधिकारी आणि कर्मचारी उपस्थित होते.… pic.twitter.com/j5eGWhsZW9 — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) September 11, 2024

"Present at the event were Member of Parliament Dr Shrikant Shinde, Member of Parliament Milind Deora, former Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale, as well as officials and staff from the Protocol Department," Shinde added in the post.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said ambassadors from Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, USA, Yemen, South Korea, Chile, China, Mexico, Germany, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Bahrain, and Belarus participated in the Aarti.

"The ambassadors to the following countries were present: Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, USA, Yemen, South Korea, Chile, China, Mexico, Germany, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Bahrain, and Belarus. All these ambassadors were warmly welcomed and honoured with special gifts," Shinde said in another post on X.

Chief Minister Shinde mentioned that a traditional Maharashtrian feast was organised for the guests.

"A traditional Maharashtrian feast was organised specifically for these guests. The ambassadors from various countries enthusiastically enjoyed the Ganesh Festival and also savoured the steamed modaks, which are Lord Ganesha's favourite offerings," Shinde added in the post.

Talking about the grand festival, Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that began on September 7, will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees welcome Ganesh idols into their homes, offer prayers, and visit the colourful pandals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor