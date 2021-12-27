Ashi Singh on shooting honeymoon sequence in Bikaner's bone-chilling weather

Mumbai, Dec 27 'Meet' actress Ashi Singh has shared about her experience while shooting in Rajasthan in chilly weather for an upcoming honeymoon sequence in the show.

Ashi, who is seen as Meet Hooda, is shooting with her co-actor Shagun Pandey in Bikaner.

Talking about her experience, Ashi mentioned that she had to mentally prepare herself for this shoot as she is not used to living in such cold weather.

"For the longest time I have been living in Mumbai, I am not used to living in such cold weather, so for me this is extreme. The temperature here keeps dropping down and my feet and hands get super chill, it gets so numb at one point that I just can't feel them."

It is quite challenging for her to be there without wearing any jackets, shawls or any other kind of thermal wear and deliver the dialogues with expressions while shivering with cold.

She adds: "We also can't shoot wearing any kind of thermal wear, so maintaining the feel of the character or saying the dialogues out loud without stuttering is quite challenging for me. As soon as the director says 'cut', we run towards the bonfires and wear our layers, to be honest bonfire is the only thing we look forward to right after the shot and in this city's cold weather."

'Meet' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor