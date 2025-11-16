Ashish Chanchlani Shares a Moment With Mahesh Babu from Varanasi Film Event: “Now I Know Why Fans Love Him So Much”

Ashish Chanchlani set social media buzzing after he shared a heartfelt post with superstar Mahesh Babu. The picture captured not just a meeting between two stars but a warm moment of respect and admiration — something fans instantly connected with.

Sharing the picture, Ashish wrote: “What an absolute legend. Truly a gentleman, now I know why fans love him so much @urstrulymahesh garu! #JaiBabu 🦁 #varanasi” While Ashish took the stage as the host of the grand Varanasi film event in Hyderabad, he is much more than a presenter. He is India’s biggest digital star, someone who has built a massive following through his talent, consistency, and relatable storytelling. His presence added a strong North-meets-South energy to an evening that brought together some of the biggest names — SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani, Bhushan Kumar, Namrata Shirodkar, Prithviraj Sukumaran accompanied by Supriya Menon, acclaimed writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mahesh Babu, among other talented names.

On the work front, Ashish is already gearing up for his next big chapter. He is currently busy promoting Ekaki, a project where he takes on multiple roles — acting, writing, directing, and producing — marking a major step forward in his creative journey. From sharing the stage with icons to building his own world of storytelling, Ashish Chanchlani is now entering a new phase — bigger, bolder, and truly pan-India.