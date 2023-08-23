Ashley Tisdale talks openly about her struggles with mental illness

Los Angeles [US], August 23 : American actor and singer Ashley Tisdale is being open about her struggles with mental illness.

People reported citing a recent episode of Melissa Wood-Tepperberg's podcast, Move with Heart, the 38-year-old former Disney Channel star opened out about her struggles with anxiety.

The High School Musical actor admitted, "I was really battling for months, and I didn't know what I was struggling from. "I believed I had a serious mental health issue."

She can now see that these were the times when her anxiousness was out of control.

“I’ve definitely had panic attacks in the past and I didn’t know what they were. Obviously, when I was on tour, nobody was like you’re having a panic attack. I remember going to a doctor and being like, my heart flutters sometimes before going on stage and he was like, ‘That’s just anxiety. But you have a healthy dose of anxiety.’"

Tisdale went on to discuss the wellness rituals she's learned over time. "I was seeing all these experts and practitioners of Eastern and Western medicine and being like, something is wrong," she said."

Through this experience of meeting with everybody, I learned balance and moderation and how living a cleaner lifestyle is beneficial for your mental health.”

One of the tools she uses is meditation. "I sometimes do it twice a day," she said.

"My husband does, too. When we put the baby down at the end of the day, we both kind of go off to do our meditation just to relax from everything."

For Tisdale that means leaving the house for a few minutes. “I go outside and I just sit outside and look at the sky and sit there in nature for like five minutes. No phone. Disconnect," she saiid.

"You’re not doing anything and you don’t have to be doing anything. The pressure’s off.”

The singer's album "Symptoms," which addresses the various symptoms of anxiousness she was experiencing, was published in 2019, as per People.

“I knew when I did my album Symptoms not a lot of people were talking about mental health. And I thought that it was important to start sharing it. I had lost somebody to depression, and I was just like, that’s the scariest when people don’t want to talk about it. And you always go, ‘I never knew he struggled.’ And so, I was like let’s start this conversation.”

