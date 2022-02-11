Ashok Galla's 'Hero' streaming on Disney + Hotstar

Hyderabad, Feb 11 Ashok Galla, Mahesh Babu's nephew, who made his dashing debut in the movies, entertained the audience well with his movie "Hero".

Now that the youthful movie is streaming on the OTT platform, Mahesh Babu appeals to his fans to watchit on OTT.

The movie, starring Ashok Galla and Nidhhi Agerwal, hit the screens on January 15, 2022. Now that the movie is streaming on Disney + Hotstar on February 11, the OTT audience can enjoy the youthful drama.

With its goofy plot, the film has gained much love and attention from the audience and is now ready to set the OTT stage ablaze.

Directed by Sriram Aditya, "Hero" has the music composed by Ghibran, who has weaved his magic around with his soulful tunes.

Apart from Ashok Galla and Nidhhi Agerwal, the film's star cast includes famous actors like Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Naresh, Brahmaji, Satya, Ravi Kishan, Mime Gopi, and Kota Srinivasa Rao in crucial roles.

The film is bankrolled by Amara Raja Media and Entertainment.

