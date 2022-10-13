Ashok Kumar: 'Jewel' to his family and 'Jewel Thief' of Hindi cinema

From a family of prominent lawyers, he was expected to follow in their footsteps, but instead chose a career in the fledgling Hindi film industry and uncharacteristically, not as a hero. Virtually dragooned by his legendary boss taking over a lead role, despite the director's opposition, he, in his first-ever take, muffed up a simple scene with the heroine, and then, left the villain with a fractured leg.

That, in 1936, was the rather farcical start of the career of Ashok Kumar, who was born on this day in 1911.

Undaunted, he went on to establish himself not only as Hindi cinema's first superstar as the 1940s began, but also one who was known for his air of naturalness and his willingness to reinvent himself and experiment with playing morally ambiguous or anti-hero roles.

At the appropriate time, he moved on to playing more mature roles in line with his age, and then a wide gamut of supporting roles without ever getting typecast. He, then, went on to become a TV superstar in the 1980s even as a narrator.

Most of those who grew up in the 1970-80s may remember Ashok Kumar, affectionately known as 'Dadamoni'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor