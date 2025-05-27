Ashok Saraf Honoured with Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu (Watch Video

President Droupadi Murmu honoured veteran Marathi actor Ashok Saraf with the Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. After receiving the award, Saraf expressed his gratitude on social media. He said the Padma Shri is a special moment in his life. He thanked the Maharashtra government, his family, co-actors, and fans for their support. He added that their love and blessings made this achievement possible.

Before accepting the award, Saraf greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, President Murmu, and other dignitaries present at the ceremony. His respectful gesture earned appreciation from all.

Known fondly as "Mama," Ashok Saraf was born in Mumbai in 1947. He started his acting career in 1969 and has worked in more than 300 films. He acted in Marathi and Hindi movies.

Saraf made his debut with the Marathi film "Janaki." Some of his popular Marathi films include "Aytya Gharat Gharoba," "Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi," "Balache Baap Brahmachari," "Bhootacha Bhau," and "Dhumdhadaka." He is famous for his comic roles.

He also performed in theatre and made a mark in Hindi cinema. His role in the film "Singham" received wide acclaim. Saraf acted in several Hindi films such as "Gupt," "Koyla," "Yes Boss," "Karan Arjun," and "Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya."

After receiving the honour, Saraf expressed his heartfelt gratitude. “It is a matter of great happiness and this honour means a lot to me. This award is a high honour. I am glad that I was considered for this award. It means that I have actually done something in my life,” Saraf said. “This award means a lot to me.”