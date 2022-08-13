Ashton Kutcher's nipples bled during marathon training

Los Angeles, Aug 13 Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher was shocked when his nipples began to bleed while training for the New York Marathon.

Getting ready to take part in the annual event in November, the Hollywood actor was left horrified when he suffered pain coming from his chest during a recent 17-mile training run and discovered his nipples had started bleeding, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I had bloody nipples. I'm like what is happening right now. My legs were fine, but my nipples were on fire," Ashton explained during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night.

The 44-year-old star was then presented with a set of gold nipple tassels by the show's guest host David Alan Grier.

Kutcher is running the marathon to raise money for Thorn - a charity which aims to stamp out the sexual exploitation of children - and he explained to David that he managed to stay motivated by hosting a show with his celebrity pals while running on his treadmill.

He said: "I was like 'Hey what if we do a show in my basement where I invite friends to run with me and we bring a Peloton instructor and I interview people while we are running."

"We've been shooting and we've shot like 10 episodes of this show with Natalie Portman, Kenny Chesney and with just friends, Chris Paul, that come over."

Kutcher's fitness kick comes after he recently opened up about a health scare in 2019 when he was struck down with a "rare vasculitis episode".

He explained that he suffered an "autoimmune flair-up" from the disease - which is described as an inflammation of the blood vessels but its cause is unknown - and revealed that he endured hearing impairment and loss of balance as a result.

He tweeted: "Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair-up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after."

He went on to assure his fans that he made a "full recovery" and is gearing up for the marathon in November. He added: "I fully recovered. All good. Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn."

