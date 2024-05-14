Ashutosh Rana cares more about character than length of the role

Mumbai, May 14 Senior actor Ashutosh Rana, who stars in the recently released psychological thriller 'Murder in Mahim', shared that when it comes to acting, he cares more about the character than how long he is in a role.

Talking about the length of the characters, Ashutosh said: "When it comes to acting, I care more about the character than how long I'm in a role. Recently, I did two shows for JioCinema within just two weeks, playing very different characters. In 'Murder in Mahim', I played a calm but determined person who does things his own way."

"What's important to me is not playing the same character twice. To really understand a character, you have to understand yourself first. In 'Murder in Mahim', I got to explore a new kind of person. I always try my best and stay true to the character in every moment on screen," he added.

The social commentary series explores the chilling murder mystery and the underbelly of Mumbai, highlighting the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh) and Jende (Vijay Raaz).

Adapted from a critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto, the gripping series is helmed by Raj Acharya and created by Tipping Point Films and Jigsaw Pictures. It also stars talented actors Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam in pivotal roles.

'Murder in Mahim' is streaming on JioCinema Premium.

