Ashutosh Rana opens up about his role in 'Murder in Mahim'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : Actor Ashutosh Rana is gearing up for the release of the psychological thriller 'Murder in Mahim'.

As per the makers, the series is a social commentary that explores the chilling murder mystery and the underbelly of Mumbai, highlighting the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh Rana) and Jende (Vijay Raaz).

On what audience can expect from the show, Ashutosh in a statement shared, "Playing gray characters takes a toll on artists, to get into the skin of the character; you become that demon, and you have to act, think, and express in the same way. But the best part is when you get back to reality, you come back with more humanity in you."

Earlier, Vijay Raaz also opened up about his experience working in the series.

He said, "The most fascinating aspect of Jende's character is the various shades of his persona. My effort was to bring a humane touch to this character, which is evident in the investigation scenes, but at the same time, there is aggression on the personal front which comes out in front of his family. So, it was exciting to etch out the emotional arc of my character and bring an entire gamut of emotions on screen. Working on a show like Murder in Mahim is a rare experience. The entire team has put their heart and soul on this show, hope the audience will enjoy watching it."

Adapted from a critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto, 'Murder in Mahim' is helmed by Raj Acharya, and created by Tipping Point Films. It also stars Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam in pivotal roles.

'Murder in Mahim' will be out on OTT on May 10.

