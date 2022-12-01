Ashutosh Rana talks about his character in 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter'

Mumbai, Dec 1 Veteran actor Ashutosh Rana says he's playing a senior cop in 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' who lives his life to the fullest yet keeps order in Bihar.

Being helmed by ace filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, Netflix's 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' stars a number of talented actors. Ashutosh Rana plays Mukteshwar, a cop who works closely with Amit Lodha.

Speaking about his role and how it played out, Ashutosh Rana shared "Mukteshwar is Amit's friend/guide/philosopher. Mukteshwar helps him step away from the problem and guides him to the solution. So whenever Mukteshwar comes on screen, the character's direction and state changes. To me, my character is one that has his own philosophy. He is very enterprising and lives life to the fullest. And even in tough situations, he never loses his cool. He maneuvers through tough situations with a sense of peace and calm."

The actor mentioned how thrilling the experience was of being a part of this title and working with Neeraj Pandey. He mentioned how this story is extremely colourful in nature and there is no question of denying such a brilliant opportunity of being part of something so remarkable.

